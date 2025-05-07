Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Developers submit full application for aquarium and education hub

Images courtesy of AKS Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
7th May 2025

A full planning application for the creation of an aquarium including an additional second floor for research and educational facilities, a cafe and soft play area at Victualling Yard in Rosia Bay has been filed with the Town Planner. A planning statement which accompanied the application filed by AKS Architects, on behalf of the developers...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

Tue 6th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
On 80th anniversary of VE Day, RG’s new Honorary Colonel says recruitment vital amid global instability

7th May 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard’s Rendezvous Music onboard and at sea

6th May 2025

Local News
Liquidators seek over $100m from RBSI, alleging bank oversight failings

5th May 2025

Features
Cedar to release debut EP ‘Past Lives’

5th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025