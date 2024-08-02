Diploma Distinction for RGP Detective

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has been awarded a distinction for an International Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering.

Detective Constable Matt Arnold spent nine months studying for the qualification, which was issued by the International Compliance Association in conjunction with Manchester University.

The dad of four, who studied in his spare time during the evenings and weekends, had to pass three exams and write two 3500-word essays to pass the course.

DC Arnold, 35, who joined the RGP in 2018 and works in the Economic Crime Unit, said: “I did the course for my own professional development.”

“The course was challenging, but worthwhile and I’m proud to have received a distinction.”

“The qualification will be very useful for my role in the RGP – especially with another MoneyVal inspection looming.”

Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said: “‘I want to congratulate Matt for his hard work, dedication and commitment to learning - especially as he did all the studying in his spare time.”

“I am particularly grateful to him as this qualification will be of great benefit to our Economic Crime Unit.”

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said: “The work done by the Economic Crime Unit (RGP), other agencies, and regulatory bodies is critical for Moneyval compliance and ensuring a successful outcome in the next evaluation.”

“I am delighted to see that Matt has excelled in his studies and achieved this prestigious qualification.”