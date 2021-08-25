Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Aug, 2021

Disability Rights Federation meets with Together Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2021

Representatives from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation recently met with Together Gibraltar to discuss the GDRFs main objectives and the need to fully transpose the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

According to the GDRF the meeting was very productive and it called on Together Gibraltar to ensure that manifesto commitments reflect the need for this transposition and the legislative changes that should result.

It also noted that it would continue to meet with all MPs and their respective parties willing to improve the lives of persons with disabilities and to improve Gibraltar’s statutory framework in this respect.

“No person should be left behind - this is the message that must resonate within our community,” the Federation said.

