Disappointment as latest search finds nothing to aid investigation into disappearance of Simon Parkes

Specialist police officers conducting a search in the area of the Town Range car park said on Friday they had found nothing to help them progress the investigation into the disappearance of Simon Parkes in Gibraltar 36 years ago.

The Royal Navy sailor was 18 when he was last seen in 1986 when he left the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious in Gibraltar and never came back.

Since then, multiple searches have been conducted in Gibraltar, the latest this week.

Officers following a potential further line of inquiry processed 12 tonnes of material in an underground water tank near the car park, close to an area they had previously searched last August.

A group of eight officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, along with the UK’s Defence Serious Crime Unit, and including detectives and specially trained search officers both from the police and military, carried out the work.

But in a statement on Friday, the force said no items or materials were located that would help with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Edwards, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Based on new information specialist officers have spent five days in Gibraltar following a potential new line of enquiry.”

“We have excavated an area at Town Range Car Park, around and inside of a water tank and have assessed the material removed.”

“Disappointingly following this second excavation at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery we have not identified anything that helps to move the investigation into Simon’s disappearance forward.”

“There is no intention to expand our search area or move to other locations at this time.”

“However it is important to stress that our investigation does remain ongoing.”

“I’d like to thank our colleagues from the military who helped to ensure the search undertaken was thorough in very challenging conditions.”

“In only five days the team has processed more than twelve tonnes of material in the underground water tank that has been sealed for some time.”

“The conditions were hot, damp and filthy but team members spent hours at a time inside the tank to search through every item found.”

“At least two tonnes of material has been brought up to the surface for sieving and fingertip examination.”

“I’ve personally overseen the search activity and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s performance and dedication when they have been faced with such a difficult task.”

“I’d also like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity.”

“We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our progress and I’d like to thank them again for their support.”

“We know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want.”