Fri 31st Jan, 2020

Sports

Discussions towards the future - Interview with Ivan Robba, Gibraltar FA General Secretary

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2020

You can listen to the full unedited interview with Mr Robba by clicking here (40 minutes) The Gibraltar FA has this winter undergone what some would describe as the “biggest restructure” since it entered UEFA membership. A view which was not necessarily accepted as being an accurate interpretation by its now General Secretary Ivan Robba....

