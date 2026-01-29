Disruption to eGov services after failed migration
The Government of Gibraltar has apologised for the disruption to eGov services after investigations found the issues arose from a failed migration of services and data by an external provider from decommissioned systems to their replacements.
Some of the services not available include driving and vehicle administration, housing and tenancy applications, healthcare registration and certificates, immigration services (marriages/civil partnerships and visa waivers), and tax services (uploads, S1 certificates, tax code management, eServices registration, authorisations, and tax returns).
However, services that are available include transport testing (MOT), gazette notices and subscriptions, paying housing rent, checking lottery results, property occupation registration and planning applications, frontier worker and primary care appointment booking, immigration documents (residence certificates, IDs, permits and passports), voter registration and elector searches, online income tax payment and P8 uploads, and access to company and UBO registers.
The problems were identified by the IT and LD and Digital Services. The migration formed part of limited-term maintenance of existing services while work was under way to overhaul the whole eGov system and bring its entire service provision in-house.
In order to restore full eGov service as soon as possible, the transition to the new system will begin immediately in a phased approach, starting with GHA and DVLD related services as the top priority. Full service restoration across all eGov services is expected in February.
The upgrade to eGov services will use open source and licence free software, which is expected to generate a significant cost saving each year and allow more flexibility and better service provision to the public by removing reliance on external service providers.
For help or advice with eGov services, the public can contact the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street or the online help desk. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 3pm and Friday from 8.30am to 2.30pm, excluding public holidays.
According to information provided by the Government, the following online services are currently unavailable on eGov:
Driving and Transport
Apply for a driving licence
Apply for a learner's licence
Apply for motorcycle basic training (CBT)
Book a driving test
Book a driving theory test
Buy or transfer a personalised registration number
Change of address
Change of vehicle ownership
Housing
Application for a copy of your latest tenancy agreement
Application for Government accommodation
Apply for a Government rental pensioner exchange
Apply for re-accommodation
Apply to include/exclude person(s) on tenancy
Government housing-paperless billing
View your position on the waiting list
Health
Link your GHA number
Register/Renew/Manage Medical Healthcare
Request/extend a sick note
Well Woman Clinic (Information)
Immigration and Home Affairs
Registry of marriages and civil partnerships
Visa Waiver
Tax
Accounts upload facility
Apply for an S1 certificate
Manage your Tax Code / Allowances
Register for Tax eServices
Represent or authorise another individual Tax Return
And currently available are:
Register for eGov
Driving & Transport
Book a roadworthiness test (MOT)
Gazette
Publish a notice
Subscribe to the gazette
Housing
Pay rent online
Lottery
Check lottery results
LPS
Register of Property Occupation
Town Planning & Building Control
Submit an application
View applications
Frontier workers
Search the frontier worker database
Health
Book a primary care advanced appointment
Immigration & Home Affairs
Apply for a certificate of residence
Duplicate certificate request
Apply for an ID/Civilian registration card and permit of residence
Passport Application Smartform
Parliament & Elections
Register to vote or Edit details
Search Register of Electors
Tax
Pay income tax online
Upload files (P8)
Ultimate Beneficial Ownership
Access Gibraltar's UBO register
Search for companies registered in Gibraltar