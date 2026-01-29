Disruption to eGov services after failed migration

The Government of Gibraltar has apologised for the disruption to eGov services after investigations found the issues arose from a failed migration of services and data by an external provider from decommissioned systems to their replacements.

Some of the services not available include driving and vehicle administration, housing and tenancy applications, healthcare registration and certificates, immigration services (marriages/civil partnerships and visa waivers), and tax services (uploads, S1 certificates, tax code management, eServices registration, authorisations, and tax returns).

However, services that are available include transport testing (MOT), gazette notices and subscriptions, paying housing rent, checking lottery results, property occupation registration and planning applications, frontier worker and primary care appointment booking, immigration documents (residence certificates, IDs, permits and passports), voter registration and elector searches, online income tax payment and P8 uploads, and access to company and UBO registers.

The problems were identified by the IT and LD and Digital Services. The migration formed part of limited-term maintenance of existing services while work was under way to overhaul the whole eGov system and bring its entire service provision in-house.

In order to restore full eGov service as soon as possible, the transition to the new system will begin immediately in a phased approach, starting with GHA and DVLD related services as the top priority. Full service restoration across all eGov services is expected in February.

The upgrade to eGov services will use open source and licence free software, which is expected to generate a significant cost saving each year and allow more flexibility and better service provision to the public by removing reliance on external service providers.

For help or advice with eGov services, the public can contact the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street or the online help desk. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 3pm and Friday from 8.30am to 2.30pm, excluding public holidays.

According to information provided by the Government, the following online services are currently unavailable on eGov:

Driving and Transport

Apply for a driving licence

Apply for a learner's licence

Apply for motorcycle basic training (CBT)

Book a driving test

Book a driving theory test

Buy or transfer a personalised registration number

Change of address

Change of vehicle ownership

Housing

Application for a copy of your latest tenancy agreement

Application for Government accommodation

Apply for a Government rental pensioner exchange

Apply for re-accommodation

Apply to include/exclude person(s) on tenancy

Government housing-paperless billing

View your position on the waiting list

Health

Link your GHA number

Register/Renew/Manage Medical Healthcare

Request/extend a sick note

Well Woman Clinic (Information)

Immigration and Home Affairs

Registry of marriages and civil partnerships

Visa Waiver

Tax

Accounts upload facility

Apply for an S1 certificate

Manage your Tax Code / Allowances

Register for Tax eServices

Represent or authorise another individual Tax Return

And currently available are:

Register for eGov

Driving & Transport

Book a roadworthiness test (MOT)

Gazette

Publish a notice

Subscribe to the gazette

Housing

Pay rent online

Lottery

Check lottery results

LPS

Register of Property Occupation

Town Planning & Building Control

Submit an application

View applications

Frontier workers

Search the frontier worker database

Health

Book a primary care advanced appointment

Immigration & Home Affairs

Apply for a certificate of residence

Duplicate certificate request

Apply for an ID/Civilian registration card and permit of residence

Passport Application Smartform

Parliament & Elections

Register to vote or Edit details

Search Register of Electors

Tax

Pay income tax online

Upload files (P8)

Ultimate Beneficial Ownership

Access Gibraltar's UBO register

Search for companies registered in Gibraltar