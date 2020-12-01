Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

The Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed a Polish man swimming in Catalan Bay this morning has died after being found in distress.

The incident took place shortly after 11am when the RGP received telephone reports of two elderly swimmers in distress off Catalan Bay.

An ambulance was called and RGP officers attended the scene and found a male on the shore and a female on the nearby rocks.

"Officers gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the male whilst other officers attended to the female who had minor injuries to her legs," an RGP spokesman said.

Ambulance staff tended to both patients before transferring them to St Bernard’s Hospital where the male was pronounced dead shortly before 1pm.

The man was of Polish nationality and he and his wife were in Gibraltar to visit a family member.

The Coroner has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation has been instigated.