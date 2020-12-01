Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

The Rock of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar is seen from a ship off Gibraltar December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

By Chronicle Staff
1st December 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed a Polish man swimming in Catalan Bay this morning has died after being found in distress.
The incident took place shortly after 11am when the RGP received telephone reports of two elderly swimmers in distress off Catalan Bay.
An ambulance was called and RGP officers attended the scene and found a male on the shore and a female on the nearby rocks.
"Officers gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the male whilst other officers attended to the female who had minor injuries to her legs," an RGP spokesman said.
Ambulance staff tended to both patients before transferring them to St Bernard’s Hospital where the male was pronounced dead shortly before 1pm.
The man was of Polish nationality and he and his wife were in Gibraltar to visit a family member.
The Coroner has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation has been instigated.

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

1st December 2020

Local News
Royal Gibraltar personnel receive awards

1st December 2020

Local News
Education ministers discuss higher education

1st December 2020

Local News
Exercise Barbarian Drive

1st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020