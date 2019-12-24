Do more than open presents tomorrow, share your world with others
Christmas is a time for celebration, but for many it can be a challenging time if they find themselves on their own on the special day. This year to help combat the feeling of loneliness, The Yard in Ocean Village and Gib Sams are getting together to host Christmas lunch for those who find themselves...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here