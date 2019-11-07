Chestertons is once again asking for your help with this year’s charity appeal in partnership with DHL Express and Calling London – collecting coats and jackets for the homeless and those in need.

“Do you have any unwanted winter coats or jackets? Do you want to donate them to a good cause rather than throw them away?”, asked the estate agent representative.

“We are really excited to be working with renowned courier DHL Express and Calling London who work with charities of all sizes that serve London’s women and young children in shelters, young adults, the homeless, the elderly and refugees.”

“We are collecting jackets and coats from you and DHL Express will send them to Calling London for us at minimal cost. Calling London then distribute the coats to their partner charities who give them out in time for the cold weather,” they added.

Bring along your unwanted coats or jackets (in good condition) to either of the Chestertons’ offices in Ocean Village – between 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

The appeal starts on November 11 and will run until November 28.

“After last years success sending nearly 500 unwanted football shirts to deprived areas of the world, we have once again teamed up with our friends at DHL Express in Gibraltar who will help us collect and send as many coats as possible to vulnerable people, many of whom are living rough, in London,” said Mike Nicholls, CEO of Chestertons.

“This is a group wide charity appeal with some 30 branches of Chestertons in London also running the same appeal. We urge anyone with a spare unwanted coat to put it to much better use by bringing it to us at Chestertons before the end of November. DHL Express will do the rest,” he added.