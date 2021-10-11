Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

By Chronicle Staff
11th October 2021

An Eastern Airways flight aborted landing in Gibraltar on Monday afternoon after a dog walker crossed the runway while the barriers were down.
The incident happened at around at 1.05pm when the woman and her three dogs crossed the Gibraltar airport runway despite barriers being down for an inbound flight.
The Eastern Airways flight from Birmingham was set to arrive at 1.10pm, but instead was delayed by a few minutes arriving at 1.18pm.
“The Gibraltar Defence Police intervened immediately to ensure she proceeded directly to the North Barrier,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.
“The priority was the safety of the aircraft which was due to land.”
“There was no risk to aircraft safety.”
The spokesman added that the Gibraltar Defence Police are currently investigating the incident.

Most Read

Local News

Two RGP officers awarded medals of merit, as Guardia Civil colonel highlights ‘excellent cooperation’ with RGP

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

Sat 9th Oct, 2021

Local News

Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

UK move on EU ID cards triggered passport stamps for Gib ‘blue card’ holders, Govt says

Thu 7th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Charity champion delivers inspirational talks to military personnel

11th October 2021

Local News
Teaching staff redeployed over adherence to Covid-19 guidelines

11th October 2021

Local News
Teenager who burgled Sir Joe Bossano’s office jailed after breaching court order

11th October 2021

Local News
Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

11th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021