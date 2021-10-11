Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

An Eastern Airways flight aborted landing in Gibraltar on Monday afternoon after a dog walker crossed the runway while the barriers were down.

The incident happened at around at 1.05pm when the woman and her three dogs crossed the Gibraltar airport runway despite barriers being down for an inbound flight.

The Eastern Airways flight from Birmingham was set to arrive at 1.10pm, but instead was delayed by a few minutes arriving at 1.18pm.

“The Gibraltar Defence Police intervened immediately to ensure she proceeded directly to the North Barrier,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

“The priority was the safety of the aircraft which was due to land.”

“There was no risk to aircraft safety.”

The spokesman added that the Gibraltar Defence Police are currently investigating the incident.