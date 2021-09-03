Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Dolphin swims free after a day trapped in silt curtain

Main photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2021

A common dolphin became trapped on Friday inside the silt curtain around the reclamation works in the harbour basin next to the Small Boats Marina.

A team from the Department of the Environment's Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) was deployed at 9am to try and free it.

The dolphin was found to be in a good physical condition and divers were contracted to open the silt curtain to allow it to swim out.

The animal finally swam out into the harbour basin at arounds 4.30pm.

