Dolphins Youth Club Morocco cultural trip

The Dolphins Youth Club recently embarked on a five day an enriching journey to Tangier, Morocco that was filled with diverse activities and meaningful experiences.

One of the highlights of the trip was a visit to the Cheshire Home, a residence for people with disabilities, organised in collaboration with the Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group.

During their time there, club members interacted with residents, fostering connections and spreading positivity.

Beyond acts of philanthropy, the trip offered adventure and cultural immersion. Participants enjoyed thrilling quad biking excursions through rugged terrain and explored the vibrant souks of Tangier, engaging in lively bargaining and cultural exchange.

A day trip to the beach in Asilah provided a relaxing break, where the young people played a spontaneous game of football with local boys, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship.

To add to the excitement, participants also had the opportunity to experience camel riding along the picturesque shores.

Overall, the trip to Tangier provided the Dolphins Youth Club with a blend of altruism, adventure, and cultural exploration, leaving them with lasting memories and a sense of fulfilment.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on M.Zammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or visit our website www.youth.gi or Social media sites @youth.gi.