Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

‘Don’t lose patience’ with complex treaty talks, CM urges cross-border group

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
2nd October 2024

The negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is “the most complex in Gibraltar’s political history”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Wednesday, adding “we must not lose patience” with the process. Mr Picardo was speaking after meeting with the Cross Frontier Group to hear at first hand its concerns about frontier fluidity and what...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Brexit offered Spain ‘no special opportunity’ to recover Gibraltar - Dastis

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Child sex assault allegations are ‘an outright lie’, Supreme Court trial hears

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

HMS Scimitar set for new chapter as hospital ship on Lake Victoria

Wed 2nd Oct, 2024

Local News

Tories vow to hold Labour to account ‘if they come up short’ on treaty

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry demonstrated Gibraltar’s maturity under ‘searching spotlight’

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Defendant in child sex abuse trial gives evidence

2nd October 2024

Local News
Child sex assault allegations are ‘an outright lie’, Supreme Court trial hears

2nd October 2024

Brexit
Brexit offered Spain ‘no special opportunity’ to recover Gibraltar - Dastis

2nd October 2024

15 truckloads of waste collected during ‘Clean Up the World’

2nd October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024