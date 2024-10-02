‘Don’t lose patience’ with complex treaty talks, CM urges cross-border group
The negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is “the most complex in Gibraltar’s political history”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Wednesday, adding “we must not lose patience” with the process. Mr Picardo was speaking after meeting with the Cross Frontier Group to hear at first hand its concerns about frontier fluidity and what...
