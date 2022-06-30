Downtown Gibraltar launches BID scheme
The Business Improvement District (BID) for Main Street and surrounding areas was launched by Downtown Gibraltar on Tuesday, in the hope of developing and growing local businesses. But even as they sketched out the initiative’s aims, the directors stressed change “does not happen overnight.” The five-year plan will provide additional services to businesses...
