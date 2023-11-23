DPC advises against enclosing balconies in Hassan Centenary Terraces
The DPC on Thursday advised against the enclosure of balconies within Hassan Centenary Terraces, after considering a request for informal guidance. The contractor of Hassan Centenary Terraces proposed seven different window installations to enclose the balconies, each with varying designs. details and visuals for enclosing balconies within the window units of the development. It then...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here