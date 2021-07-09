DPC approves EIA for Coaling Island reclamation
The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday approved an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for a major reclamation project at Coaling Island, making a number of recommendations for the government project. The DPC acknowledged concerns about the schemes impact on Gibraltar’s roads and on people living in adjacent areas but said measures would be put in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here