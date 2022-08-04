DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road
Outline planning permission was granted to Lincoln Football and Social Club to create a sports centre at 55 Europa Road, during Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. Subject to various conditions the club gained unanimous approval for a specialised space for individual and team training, sports education and leisure area with dedicated...
