Thu 4th Aug, 2022

Local News

DPC approves Lincoln Football Club sports centre in Europa Road

By Eyleen Gomez
4th August 2022

Outline planning permission was granted to Lincoln Football and Social Club to create a sports centre at 55 Europa Road, during Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. Subject to various conditions the club gained unanimous approval for a specialised space for individual and team training, sports education and leisure area with dedicated...

