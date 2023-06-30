DPC clear major development on Devil’s Tower Road
The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday granted full planning permission to a major residential project on Devil’s Tower Road, subject to some conditions. The development site on 7 - 19 Devil's Tower Road and 5 Forbes Road comprises a series of buildings including the former Coviran supermarket. The applicant, Premiere Developments Ltd, was granted...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here