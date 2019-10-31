DPC clears demolition of WWII concrete bunker in heritage site
The Development and Planning Commission took just a few minutes to grant approval for the demotion of a WWII bunker on the fortification walls of Montagu Bastion, citing health and safety issues despite the area being protected as a heritage site. The bunker, one of the last of its kind remaining within the city walls,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here