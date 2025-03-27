Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Mar, 2025

DPC clears Eastside coastal protection works, subject to on-site assessment of impact on Catalan Bay

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
27th March 2025

The Development and Planning Commission will carry out an on-site visit to the Eastside development plot to properly understand any potential impact on Catalan Bay. The decision was taken at the DPC’s meeting on Thursday, where developer TNG Realty’s application for full planning permission for this phase of the project was approved, subject to that...

