DPC clears major projects that will change key locations around Rock
The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday approved a series of projects that will set in motion major changes at key sites including the Northern Defences, The Mount, the John Mackintosh Hall and the Caleta Hotel. The DPC approved two masterplans for The Mount and the Northern Defences, and cleared too the demolition of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here