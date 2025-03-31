DPC clears St Joseph’s Primary Schools project

Full planning permission was unanimously granted by the Development and Planning Commission this week for the renovation and extension of St Joseph’s School in the South District.

The Government’s application was debated as part of this month’s meeting of the Commission, which was held on Thursday morning.

The proposal gained full planning permission to bring the school up to modern educational standards in line with other recently built primary schools.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, emphasised the importance of the project and said it is the only viable solution to providing modern educational facilities in the South district.

"There is no room to build a new school," he said.

“And this plan completely respects the old building while adding new, much-needed infrastructure."

The proposal includes several environmentally friendly innovations, such as solar panels, green roofs, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient LED lighting and air source heat pumps.

Some concerns were raised about pedestrian access and narrow pavements in the area, but Dr Cortes assured that safety would be a priority, with potential modifications to entrances being undertaken if necessary.

Construction is expected to begin pending final approvals, with the school remaining open during the renovation process.

OTHERS

An application for a proposed two-story extension at 12 Mount Road was refused by the DPC members.

The extension included a green roof, solar panels, and additional parking spaces. An objector addressed the DPC and highlighted concerns about height, privacy, and environmental impact.

The applicant's agent addressed these concerns and defended the design but when put to the vote, four members voted yes and seven voted against.

The application was refused due to concerns about the building's impact on the area's heritage and character.

The members also discussed a planning application for a single-story extension at House 3, The Arches, 11 South Park Road, including a new pool and ancillary works.

The proposal faced objections with concerns about privacy and the extension's impact on a neighbouring property.

However, the applicant addressed these concerns and approval was given.

In addition, the objector was happy with the amendments which including the reduction of a landing on a spiral staircase.

The developer of 39 Admiral's Place had their application to extend and refurbish an annex to create a larger gymnasium and spa facilities unanimously approved subject to conditions which included submitting details of the colour scheme photovoltaic panels, an EPC, and not conducting work during the breeding season without permission.

A proposed extension, refurbishment and change of use of the ground floor from a shop to a restaurant at 2 George's Lane and 255-257 Main Street was deferred by the DPC.

The proposal for the building, which has been vacant for six years, included adding two floors, resulting in a six-story structure which exceeded the Development Plan 2009 policy of ground plus four stories in the old town area.

Some members, including Carl Viagas and Gino Matto, were concerned that the additional floors were primarily justified on commercial grounds rather than architectural merit and contravened the Development Plan.

The DPC decided to defer the application and request that the applicant reduce the extension to a single story to align with the plan.

Also being debated was an application for minor amendments to the development on the site of the old casino on Europa Road, known as The Reserve.

The amendment includes redesigning the eastern facade to comply with fire regulations, replacing the green wall with timber texture cladding, and adjusting rear facades.

Some members voiced their concern that this deviated from the original design but overall the members conceded that it was out of the hands of the developer, who noted they too were disappointed with the need to make the changes.

Approval for the amendments was granted.