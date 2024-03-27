DPC clears two major developments
The Development and Planning Commission on Wednesday cleared two major developments after analysing design changes made after earlier discussions. A project to build a scheme including residential, commercial and leisure aspects on the former site of HMS Rooke received outline planning permission, as the DPC welcomed design changes made by the developer including incorporating a...
