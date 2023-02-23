DPC debates Active Travel Strategy
The Government’s Active Travel Strategy was debated by members of the Development and Planning Commission during Thursday’s meeting. The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, introduced the plans before his team made a presentation. “The Active Travel Strategy completely falls in line with the massively important climate change strategy,” he said. The intention is that strategy...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here