DPC debates Line Wall and modular residence projects
The Gibraltar Government’s plans for the beautification of Line Wall Road, to be named Line Wall Boulevard, were discussed at Friday’s virtual meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. These works do not fall under the definition of development under the Town Planning Act and therefore permission for this Government project is not required by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here