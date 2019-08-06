DPC defers old casino development, citing environmental issues
The Development and Planning Commission yesterday raised environmental concerns regarding a luxury development, The Reserve, which is to be built on the site of the Old Casino on Europa Road. Issues highlighted included the number of trees to be planted at the site, and the effect the building would have on local wildlife particularly nesting...
