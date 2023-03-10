DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme
The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday granted outline planning permission for a proposed mixed-use development with public space and amenities on the former HMS Rooke site, although it attached conditions and recommendations. The applicant, Carlton Properties Ltd, is seeking permission for a range of facilities such as a three-storey car park, commercial office space,...
