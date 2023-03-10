Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme

Images by WSRM Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
9th March 2023

The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday granted outline planning permission for a proposed mixed-use development with public space and amenities on the former HMS Rooke site, although it attached conditions and recommendations. The applicant, Carlton Properties Ltd, is seeking permission for a range of facilities such as a three-storey car park, commercial office space,...

