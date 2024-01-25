DPC grants planning permission for 14-storey development
Outline planning permission was granted for a 14-storey mixed-use development, with an ambulance facility, at the car park adjacent to West One in Europort. Nine of the 10 members of the DPC voted in favour of the application, which is subject to conditions and recommendations. The filing of the full planning application will be the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here