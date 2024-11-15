DPC greenlights several applications during November meeting
The Development and Planning Commission’s recent meeting approved several applications including residential modifications at 2 Rosia Cottage, a battery energy storage system at North Mole Road, internal works and extensions at Europa Walks Estate and a commercial shooting range at Ottawa Chambers. The application for 2 Rosia Cottage, 38 Rosia Road, was the first to...
