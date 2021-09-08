Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC rejects Eastern Beach promenade proposal

By Eyleen Gomez
8th September 2021

The application for a promenade along Eastern Beach together with 600 beach stores was rejected unanimously by all members of the Development and Planning Commission at Wednesday’s virtual meeting. As the Deputy Town Planner, Paul Naughton Rumbo, read out the feedback Town Planning received on the project, he informed the members that the Department of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

DPC to hear scoping opinion for Rosia project

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Local News

Deputy Chief of GDP leaves post

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Local News

Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

Heritage, a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic in Gibraltar

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Proposed residential development of historic Rosia Bay meets fierce opposition at DPC

8th September 2021

Local News
Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

8th September 2021

Local News
Uni of Gib welcomes its largest academic intake

8th September 2021

Features
Restoration of a 1982 Gomila mural in Peterborough

7th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021