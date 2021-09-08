DPC rejects Eastern Beach promenade proposal
The application for a promenade along Eastern Beach together with 600 beach stores was rejected unanimously by all members of the Development and Planning Commission at Wednesday’s virtual meeting. As the Deputy Town Planner, Paul Naughton Rumbo, read out the feedback Town Planning received on the project, he informed the members that the Department of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here