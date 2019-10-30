DPC set for first post-election meeting
The Development and Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday with a varied list of matters on its agenda, having not met since August owing to the general election. Starting off today’s meeting will be a discussion on Liberty Midtown - the latest mixed-use scheme for Midtown which would comprise of commercial and office space and...
