DPC to consider application for two 5G antennae in town
Gibtelecom’s planned roll out of a 5G network across the Rock is progressing with two planning applications for antennae due to be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The telecoms company is seeking approval to install the antennae on the roof area of the Law Courts and the Haven Building in...
