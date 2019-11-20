Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

DPC to consider application for two 5G antennae in town

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
20th November 2019

Gibtelecom’s planned roll out of a 5G network across the Rock is progressing with two planning applications for antennae due to be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The telecoms company is seeking approval to install the antennae on the roof area of the Law Courts and the Haven Building in...

