DPC to debate major demolitions, new constructions, and extensions across key sites
The Development and Planning Commission will debate several Government and private development proposals this Thursday, including demolitions at Moorish Castle prison and Victoria Stadium, the creation of a parcel post office, residential constructions on Europa Road, energy storage upgrades, property extensions, and alterations to several private homes and commercial areas. A significant project for a...
