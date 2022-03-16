Dr Joseph Garcia receives his CMG at Windsor Castle investiture

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning, where he received the honour of Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

Dr Joseph Garcia, was appointed by the Queen to be a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George [CMG] for services to politics and public service in Gibraltar.

Dr Garcia, the Leader of the Liberal Party since 1992 and an MP in the Gibraltar Parliament since 1999, has been played a key role in negotiations following the 2016 Brexit referendum, and has led the Rock’s preparations for a no deal exit.

The investiture was held by The Princess Royal and Dr Garcia was accompanied by his wife Penny.