Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dr Joseph Garcia receives his CMG at Windsor Castle investiture

By Chronicle Staff
16th March 2022

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning, where he received the honour of Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

Dr Joseph Garcia, was appointed by the Queen to be a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George [CMG] for services to politics and public service in Gibraltar.

Dr Garcia, the Leader of the Liberal Party since 1992 and an MP in the Gibraltar Parliament since 1999, has been played a key role in negotiations following the 2016 Brexit referendum, and has led the Rock’s preparations for a no deal exit.

The investiture was held by The Princess Royal and Dr Garcia was accompanied by his wife Penny.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Brexit

Despite international upheaval over Ukraine, Commission remains ‘focused’ on Gib treaty and aims for Easter

Tue 15th Mar, 2022

Local News

GHA praises two nurses who retire after decades of service to community

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Govt announces new measures to assist catering trade hit hard by Covid-19

Tue 15th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Despite international upheaval over Ukraine, Commission remains ‘focused’ on Gib treaty and aims for Easter

16th March 2022

Local News
Unite reschedules GHA demo stalled by Covid

16th March 2022

Local News
National Theatre Foundation is launched

16th March 2022

Local News
Gibraltarian film editor in BAFTA awards

16th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022