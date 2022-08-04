Drafting error means sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar cannot be prosecuted here, Supreme Court says
A law allowing people to be prosecuted in Gibraltar for sexual offences committed in other countries has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, which said “drafting errors” meant it exceeded the legislative powers of the Gibraltar Parliament. The issue was at the centre of a legal challenge filed by a person accused of sexual...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here