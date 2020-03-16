Drama and Song Festivals postponed following Covid-19 concerns

The Gibraltar Drama Festival and International Song Festival will both be postponed organisers confirmed today.

Gibraltar Cultural Services said the week-long Drama Festival, which was set to begin tomorrow will be postponed and ticket holders will be reimbursed.

The Drama Festival adjudicator has decided not to travel to Gibraltar due to the uncertainties presented by coronavirus.

“Therefore, GCS in consultation with all the drama groups taking part have decided to postpone the event,” GCS said in a statement.

“GCS believes this is the most responsible thing to do in such uncertain times.”

Reimbursement of Tickets

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be reimbursing all ticket holders accordingly at the John Mackintosh Hall, from Monday 16 to Friday 20March 2020 between 3pm and 6pm.

Ticket holders are required to bring their tickets to the ticket office as proof of purchase, and thereafter, be eligible to receive a reimbursement via bank transfer. Without ticket proof, there will not be any reimbursement.

GCS will be avoiding, where possible, any cash reimbursements.

To download the bank transfer form please visit www.culture.gi For further nformation please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

Organisers of the Gibraltar International Song Festival also today announced the event would be postponed, with no new date yet decided.

“As the spread of the Coronavirus continues worldwide, the Board of Directors of the Gibraltar International Song Festival, taking note of all relevant factors, including our Government’s recommendations regarding public events, has decided to postpone the 2020 edition of the GISF,” the organisers said in a statement.

“No new date has been decided for the festival, which was to have been staged in October 2020.”

“We will be monitoring developments very closely over the coming months and will be guided by these in deciding how best to proceed in setting a new date.”

“Hopefully, the Coronavirus will take its course and, at some stage, lose its acute impact on the general public.”

“In the present climate, we could not, in all honesty, proceed with the Festival, which involves contestants from different countries performing live on stage and features an international judging panel.”

“Even though the event is scheduled for October 2020, many fundamental aspects of its organisation, such as contracting the guest artist, other personnel and equipment, processing of entries, etc., have to begin well in advance (indeed, we have already been working on several of these factors for some time). We therefore believe it would be irresponsible on our part to continue during this interim period."