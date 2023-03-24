Drama Festival judge eyes memorable scenes on stage
Drama Festival adjudicator Beverley Jenkins scored her 700th adjudication on Tuesday evening and has remarked how the standard of this year’s event is really high. As a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators and a professional theatre reviewer, Ms Jenkins has adjudicated over 650 productions at national and international venues including the FEATS European...
