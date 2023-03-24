Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Mar, 2023

Drama Festival judge eyes memorable scenes on stage

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
24th March 2023

Drama Festival adjudicator Beverley Jenkins scored her 700th adjudication on Tuesday evening and has remarked how the standard of this year’s event is really high. As a member of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators and a professional theatre reviewer, Ms Jenkins has adjudicated over 650 productions at national and international venues including the FEATS European...

