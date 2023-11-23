Dramatis Personae to bring Fanboy to Magazine Theatre

Local drama group Dramatis Personae will be performing at the Magazine Studio Theatre later on this month with a production of Fanboy, a play written by Joe Sellman-Leava.

Described as a love-hate letter to pop culture and nostalgia, the play was a critically acclaimed at the Edinburgh and Vault Festivals and tells the story of a self-confessed nerd trying to come to terms with his childhood.

Making its way through the various Star Wars trilogies via numerous tributes to modern fandom, the story particularly explores male isolation in a world troubled by global warming, online partisanship, and the rise of right-wing populism.

This is Dramatis Personae’s first performance since their four-star-reviewed production of The Blue Whale at The Space in London last February.

Dramatis Personae’s production of Fanboy will feature Julian Felice as the troubled central character Joe, with his son William playing a younger version of himself.

Chris Ablitt plays best friend Wayne, and Natalie Bonavia plays love interest Gaia.

Stage veterans Dr John Cortes and John Charles Guy round off the cast as Joe’s father and uncle respectively.

With its popular culture references and recent history as a backdrop, the play will be of interest to many in its exploration of the delicate male psyche amid a familiar setting.

It runs from November 30 to December 2, with performances starting at 8pm.

Tickets are available from buytickets.gi