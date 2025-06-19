This week that Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar is marking Drowning Prevention Week 2025 and today the Society looks at the points you need to take to prevent incidents occurring on the beaches.

WATER SAFETY ON OUR BEACHES

Many people in the summer spend time on our beaches. Remember the following points when at the beach.

1. Always watch children near water, keep them within arms length.

2. Look out for deep or shallow water and take care around rocks.

3. Stay back from cliff edges and never jump from high cliffs.

4. Look out for rescue equipment and signs – they are there to keep you safe.

5. Never use inflatables in the sea when windy.

6. Currents can push you out to sea.

7. Never mix alcohol and swimming.

8. Red flag means danger so stay out of the water.

9. Yellow flag shows Lifeguards are keeping an eye on you.

10. Trained RLSS Lifeguards are there to keep you safe, listen to them carefully.