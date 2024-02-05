Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Drugs Advisory Council reconvenes focused on multiagency approach

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2024

The Drugs Advisory Council was reconvened by the Ministry of Equality last month, as the Gibraltar Government aims for a “homogenous approach” to drugs education and rehabilitation.

The Council has representation from the Care Agency, the GHA, the Ministry of Education, Public Health, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Youth Service and HM Customs.

“The aims of the Drugs Advisory Council is to have one multiagency approach on drugs, to understand the real needs in the community and identify the resources and tools already in place and what services need to be expanded,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The Minister for Equality, and responsibility for drugs, Christian Santos, added: “Each Agency and relevant Department has already been doing great work in their remit towards how we deal with drugs in a wider sense.”

“This Council will allow us to facilitate communication between key stake holders to enhance provisions and I look forward to engaging with them over the next months”.

Most Read

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Local News

Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar marks Cardiac Awareness Month with an emotional Wear Red Day tribute following loss of founding member

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt working on banning disposable vapes

5th February 2024

Local News
Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

5th February 2024

Local News
GHA confirms scabies outbreak at Hillsides residential care facility

3rd February 2024

Local News
GSLA extends opening times for Lathbury Sports Complex swimming pool

3rd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024