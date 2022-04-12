Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Apr, 2022

DSS office move delayed but underway, Govt says

By Chronicle Staff
12th April 2022

The Gibraltar Government has said it is already in the process of moving the whole of the Department Social Security to new, fit-for-purpose offices, and recognised the issues highlighted by the GGCA in Monday.

This comes after DSS staff vacated the premises under union instruction over safety concerns.

The Government said they are resolving the matter and their first commitment is to ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff at the DSS, followed by limiting any service disruption that might arise for those members of the community that need to avail themselves of the services provided by the department.

To this end, the Government said it has already agreed to limit access to the Governor’s Parade site with staff redeployed to alternative office spaces at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office and New Harbours.

“The outstanding balance of staff not accommodated by either site are provisionally working from home,” the Government said.

The Government added it acknowledges the assistance rendered by the Housing Department which has provided access to their counters and boardroom for DSS staff to discharge their duties and obligations.

The Government thanked both members of the Housing Department and the DSS for their efforts in this respect.

“These actions are not definitive and further steps are being addressed to fully accommodate the DSS’ needs, including moving the files that staff have had to access until recently at the Governor’s Parade site, to New Harbours,” the Government said.

“The ultimate resolution to this matter is unfortunately overdue as a result of logistical difficulties arising from the strike affecting truck transport in Spain which resulted in materials awaited for a move of the Housing Department, which is vacating offices to be used by the DSS.”

“For that reason, which is outside the control of the Government, the moves are delayed by a number of weeks.”

“Once all the moves are finalized the DSS will finally be in the fit-for-purpose offices that its excellent staff deserve.”

The Government said it apologises to the members of staff of the DSS and to those who rely on their services for these delays in the necessary moves of their offices.

“Unfortunately, the difficulties that have arisen are beyond the control of the Government.”

