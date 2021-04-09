Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gibraltar to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar has vowed to continue Prince Philip’s legacy locally and will remember him as an inspiration who championed youngsters.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday and the award centre recognised his impact on the local community.

This year the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar will celebrate its 50th anniversary and will also remember Prince Philip during this time.

The Trustees of the award said the news was met with great sadness, but they also wished to celebrate his life.

“In expressing the Trustees’ deepest and sincerest condolences I have also recorded the huge debt of gratitude which is owed to the Founder by so many young Gibraltarians who have benefitted greatly from participating in the Award programme,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award in Gibraltar, David Dumas.

“It is a testament to the Founder’s vision and enduring commitment to securing the very best for the future of those young people and those in over 130 other countries.”

Some 65 years ago, Prince Philip established The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in the UK.

Since then, it has been delivered in more than 130 countries and territories, equipping and empowering millions of young people to build the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to support their communities and be ready for the world.

National Director of the Award in Gibraltar, Michael Pizzarello, said the award centre will strive to continue his legacy.

“At a personal level, I experienced first-hand the programme he founded; it helped me to develop myself and instilled in me the need for voluntary service to others,” said

“Over the years, as an Award Leader and as National Director for the Award in Gibraltar, I have seen how the Award has helped countless young people find their way and become adults.”

“The value of his legacy, the Award, cannot be understated in how it provides young people with quality non-formal education which complements their academic education to make them truly #WorldReady. We have lost a champion, but we shall continue his legacy.”

John May, Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, said the International Award family mourns the loss of its founder.

“Prince Philip’s belief in the infinite potential of young people, coupled with his championing of non-formal education and learning, positioned him as a leader and thinker of truly global stature,” Mr May said.

“Through the personal leadership and involvement of Prince Philp, the Award that bears his name has transformed the lives of millions of young people since it started in 1956 and has impacted countless more in local communities.”

“As young people face exceptional challenge and change in the wake of the current pandemic, this ‘do-it-yourself growing-up kit’, as he described it, is even more relevant today than ever.”

Mr May added Prince Philip’s passion for, and commitment to, the work of the Award and the development of young people continued until the last.

“His determination, energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.”

“From its founding, The Duke has been committed to ensuring the Award is accessible to young people of all backgrounds.”

Every year, more than a million young people participate in the Award worldwide, supported by around 200,000 volunteers.

Whilst it is known by a number of different names globally – from, The President’s Award in South Africa, to the International Award for Young People in India, the framework remains the same.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award will continue under the Chairmanship of Prince Philip’s youngest child, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

“As we mark the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, we are resolutely committed to ensuring His Royal Highness’s vision for the Award continues to grow and reach even more young people worldwide in the years to come, under the Chairmanship of HRH The Earl of Wessex,” Mr May said.

At this time, the International Award family encourages anyone who would like to share a message of condolence, or memories of the Award and what it means to them to visit www.facebook.com/intaward.