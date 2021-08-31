Duke of Edinburgh's Award reaches out to local alumni

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar is reaching out to alumni on its 50th anniversary year.

They are asked any award holders based in Gibraltar who undertook the award with The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar to register themselves online.

“In this our 50th anniversary year the Award in Gibraltar would like to create an Award Alumni with whom to celebrate the anniversary,” the Award said.

To register please enter this link online https://forms.gle/MJ4nPbM2c5pxxDdj9 and complete the form.

The Award added all data will be kept in the strictest confidence and will not be circulated to third parties.