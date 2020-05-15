Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th May, 2020

E-Bikes Gibraltar scoops top prize in GFSB awards

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th May 2020

E-Bikes Gibraltar has been awarded the top prize at this year’s Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses Business Innovation Awards. The 2020 awards had Ezylet a company that has a unique approach to property rentals take first runner up and Queue Wisely an app that monitors border queues took second runner up. E-Bike Gibraltar wins £2,000...

