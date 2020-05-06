E-bikes to Pave Green Path for Postal Deliveries

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office will this week start to trial two e-assisted bikes for deliveries.

The three-month trial has been arranged in partnership with local company E-Bikes Gibraltar.

The premium, non-polluting e-bikes from Riese&Müller are equipped with top quality components such as a state-of-the-art Bosch motor, inbuilt lighting, disc brakes, secure locks and various speeds.

“While the bikes themselves are interesting, the significance is that the Government of Gibraltar is illustrating that practical, cycle-powered alternatives in Gibraltar can be used,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The load cargo area of the bikes is designed to primarily carry letters and small packages.

If the trial is deemed successful, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office will expand the program.

Postal workers have welcomed the addition of the new bikes to the fleet and the initial tests are very encouraging.

“The trial is significant, because it increases awareness about the alternatives means of transport available,” said Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Postal Services.

“That it is e-assisted is also significant.”

“Electric bikes are proving to lower the psychological barrier to getting people out of cars and as such, I wholeheartedly welcome this move.”

“I hope we will see more local businesses inspired to follow suit.”