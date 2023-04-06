Eastern Beach works will be ready in time for beach season, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government on Wednesday said current works to the Eastern Beach are expected to be complete by the end of April and the area “will be restored for normal use” in time for the start of the official bathing season.

The comments from the Government come in response to the GSD, who this week raised concerns about the impact the works will have on beachgoers.

In a statement the Government said it took note of the Opposition’s statement and comments by GSD Keith Azopardi on social media which questioned who is handling the project.

“The comments made by the GSD are a cynical attempt at pulling the wool over the electorate’s eyes on this issue,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said last night.

“As the Opposition are already aware, the Eastern beach promenade project is being undertaken by Community Supplies and Services Limited.”

A spokesman for the Government added that questions over the Eastern Beach promenade were answered in the last session of Parliament.

The statement from the Government said the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, told the GSD’s Roy Clinton that the present works ongoing at Eastern Beach are “expected to be completed by the end of April and resumed after the close of the bathing season”.

For his part, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, said: “It is clear from the statements issued by the GSD that they are simply trying to cause concern amongst beachgoers.”

“They are scraping the bottom of the barrel to secure a few votes by the usual sleight of hand that Mr Azopardi deploys when he has no good arguments left.”

“The Government already confirmed to the GSD in Parliament that the current works would cease at the end of April and would recommence after the summer.”

“To be clear, this project is one that is being done with the interest of beachgoers at heart and will only further enhance the area.”

“By the time the bathing season starts in earnest, the area will have been restored for normal use."