EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

The decline in air travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic has seen easyJet cancel five flights set to arrive in Gibraltar in the coming days.

Yesterday’s flight to Bristol was cancelled, with the remaining easyJet flights to Gatwick and Manchester unaffected.

According to Gibraltar International Airport today’s easyJet London Gatwick flight and Tuesday’s Gatwick and Luton flights are also cancelled.

EasyJet has also cancelled its Gatwick flight on Wednesday.

The remainder of the flights have been unaffected.

In a statement easyJet said it has taken the decision to ground the majority of its fleet of aircraft from Tuesday, March 24 onwards.

“These are unprecedented times for the airline industry,” said easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

“We know how important it is for customers to get home and so are continuing to operate rescue flights over the coming days to repatriate them.”

“Significantly reducing our flying programme is the right thing to do when many countries have issued advice to their citizens not to travel unless it is essential and the aircraft groundings will also remove significant levels of variable costs at a time when this remains crucial.”

The company added it will continue to operate rescue flights as required to repatriate customers.

The airline anticipated most of the “rescue operations” would be completed by Monday, March 23.

The airline added it will be operating a minimal schedule of essential services on some routes.

“This will be a maximum of 10% of our usual capacity during this time of year and mainly routes to, from and within the UK,” easyJet said.

“We will continue to review our flight schedule on a weekly basis to ensure that it matches current demand.”

“With recent guidance, we recognise many customers with existing reservations do not intend to travel, and so we would encourage them to change their tickets for free now, as this will allow us to best match our remaining flying to the demand.” easyJet continues to waive all change fees for customers who want to move their flight to a later date and they can now change up until 28 February 2021.

Customers will be contacted directly if their flight is cancelled and will be provided with their options.”

