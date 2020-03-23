Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2020

easyJet has confirmed it will operate 10 round-trip services from the UK to the Rock over the coming week, catering for passengers to and from all its usual destinations.

“We have around 20 flights to/from Gibraltar currently scheduled over the next week, on routes to/from Manchester, Bristol, Gatwick and Luton,” the airline told the Chronicle.

The airline recently announced that they would be cutting a high number of its flights due to the decline in air travel as the Covid-19 pandemic takes hold in Europe

The company started to cancel flights to and from the Rock last week. The next flight to Gibraltar will be on Wednesday when the Manchester flight lands that afternoon.

