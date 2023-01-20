Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Jan, 2023

easyJet pulls out of Gib/Edinburgh route

By Eyleen Gomez
19th January 2023

easyJet has pulled out of its service between Gibraltar and Edinburgh in Scotland. The airline launched the route in March 2020 and at the time expected to carry 27,500 passengers in its first year. But the route, the first air link between Gibraltar and Scotland, was launched just before the Covid-19 pandemic led to lockdowns...

