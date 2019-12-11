easyJet to launch direct flights between Gibraltar and Edinburgh

easyJet has announced it will launch a new route from Gibraltar to Edinburgh, the first direct connection between Gibraltar and Scotland.

This will become the fifth route easyJet now operates from Gibraltar, joining existing services to London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester and Bristol.

Flights to Edinburgh will operate twice a week throughout the year and will provide business and leisure travellers alike with a direct and easy route between two popular destinations both known for their famous festivals, iconic castles and rich heritage.

The new service is expected to carry over 27,500 customers in its first year, with flights set to launch on 31 March 2020.

Seats are now on sale from just £15.99.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manage, said: “We are delighted to confirm we will be launching a new route from Gibraltar to Edinburgh today and to reaffirm our commitment to serving our customers in Gibraltar, as well as allowing even more people to visit and experience this fantastic destination.”

“Gibraltar is an important destination for easyJet and we’re focused on building our network sustainably and providing our customers with an excellent service through great value fares, a convenient schedule and more choice when they travel.”

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, added: “I’m delighted that easyJet are once again putting their faith in Gibraltar by launching their fifth destination to the Rock.”

“This is the first route from Scotland to Gibraltar and it opens up great leisure and business opportunities all round.”

“I must commend all those who have been involved in the efforts to make this service a reality.”

“This is in line with the policy of the Government to create more connectivity between Gibraltar and other airports.”